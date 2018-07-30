Fisherman hauls in massive great white shark in waters off Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND (WHDH) — A local fisherman snagged a massive great white shark Sunday in the waters off Rhode Island.

Michael Lorello was less than a mile from Misquamicut Beach when he netted the six-foot shark around 12:30 p.m.

“We were just towing our net. It was about an hour-and-a-half tow. And we hauled back, and there was a six-foot great white shark in there,” Lorello said. “We’ve caught other species of sharks, but (this was) the first great white.”

Video shared on Facebook showed the shark flopping around on top of a bed of fish.

Lorello released the shark back into the water.

“For us it’s just part of the job – to make sure we get them back in the water and they live,” Lorello said.

