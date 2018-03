(WHDH) — A fisherman in East Tennessee recently made the catch of a lifetime.

Roane County wildlife officer Brad Daugherty snapped a photo of Matt Girman, who caught a 51-pound catfish.

Girman was fishing alongside Greg Capps, who snagged a 31-pound catfish.

Girman and Capps are both members of the East Tennessee Catfish Club.

