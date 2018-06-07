NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a New Hampshire fisherman whose boat was flipped over by large wave and capsized.

WMUR -TV reports that Brian Weeks’ boat was flipped over Wednesday. The 64-year-old said he had watched the film “The Perfect Storm” the day before.

Hypothermia was setting in as Weeks, of Rochester, crawled onto his capsized boat.

Someone saw the boat capsize and called for help. The Coast Guard was able to get him out of the water safely.

After his release from the hospital, Weeks went to thank the Coast Guard crew who saved his life.

Weeks does not remember the rescue, but says he is grateful to be alive.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)