(WHDH) — A fisherman described the moment he says a whale struck his boat south of Block Island in Rhode Island on Sunday.

Bill Speth told WJAR that he had been taking video of the whale minutes before he and his friends felt the large marine mammal hit the boat.

He says one of his friends fell overboard and onto the whale.

“He knew he fell on top of the whale. He felt the whale,” Speth told the local news station.

They were able to get his friend back on the boat before they noticed a large hole on the side of the boat.

The Coast Guard came to their rescue and their vessel was towed into Point Judith.

Phil LeBlanc, co-owner of Boat Towing Company, said, “The whale ran into the boat. There’s no doubt about it.”

@USCG Station Point Judith and @safe_sea rescued 5 people from the pleasure craft "No Plans" after striking an object 10 miles off of #BlockIsland.



After patching the hole, the 5 people boarded STA PJ's 45' while their vessel was towed into #PointJudith. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/8yXpIcBTDc — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 12, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)