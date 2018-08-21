Fishermen reel in 11-foot hammerhead shark

(WHDH) — Fishermen in North Carolina were surprised last week when they reeled in a large hammerhead shark.

Video shared on Facebook by Alisa Lapp shows the shark being pulled onto a beach in Avon as a crowd looks on.

Lapp told Storyful that she was fishing around 12 p.m. when the shark was reeled in by a group fishing beside her.

The shark was captured by Frisco resident Bryan Lester and his son, WAVY.com reported.

The group took photos of the shark and measured it before releasing it back into the water, Lapp said.

Video Credit: Alisa Lapp via Storyful

