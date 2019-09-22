Fishermen rescue unconscious man after fall into river

GEORGETOWN, Maine (AP) — Authorities say fishermen came to the rescue of a man who fell off his personal watercraft.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the man was unconscious when the fishermen found him in the Sheepscot River off MacMahan Island on Saturday. They pulled him out of the water and performed CPR before taking him to a marina in Georgetown. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the incident.

