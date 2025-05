HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of squid fishermen were rescued from a capsized boat off Cape Cod late Monday.

Three men were seen on the overturned boat, off Hyannis, as people on another boat came to their aid.

The fishermen were brought back to land and taken to Cape Cod hospital to be checked out.

