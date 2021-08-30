There is something fishy swimming in the water in Canton.

Local fisherman Mike Powell reeled in a rare brown snakehead that measured 30 inches long.

The fish are not native to North America and compete with other species for food.

Experts advise that these predators need to be removed to protect the environment.

“We have valuable game fish in New England that people prefer. Trout and bass. And if you put snakehead in, it’s pretty much going to eat the other fish. So it’s of concern,” said Boston University Biology professor Dr. Les Kaufman.

Snakeheads should not be released back in the water when caught. Instead, they should be reported to the US Fish and Wildlife Services.