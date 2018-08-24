Fishing boat bursts into flames on the Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 42-foot fishing boat that was waiting to offload an Atlantic bluefin tuna burst into flames in the Merrimack River Friday evening, sending the captain and his mate scrambling to safety, officials said.

Newburyport fire crews responding to a reported boat fire about 6 p.m. found the “Hit List” fishing vessel in flames, Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said in a statement.

The vessel was deemed a total loss and was floundering as the tide went out Friday evening.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Newburyport Fire Department and the Newburyport Harbormaster.

