NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fishing boat caught fire at a New Bedford wharf on Tuesday.

Crews said they raced to Merrill’s Wharf, where they found a 30-foot lobster boat on fire.

The fire also caused a small oil spill in the water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

