A fishing vessel returning to port due to rough conditions was able to turn around and pull a man from the water after he fell from an oil tanker near the Boston coast, authorities said.

The United States Coast Guard said a mayday call from the MTM Dublin was issued around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday after someone went overboard.

At the same time, a fishing vessel named “America” was on its way back to port due to inclement weather, according to its captain. But when the call made its way to the ship, he said the America turned back to do what it could.

“[Our’s] was the closest boat, so we tried our best to do our best,” Bryant Moulton told 7NEWS.

He said his crew worked in pitch black conditions using flashlights before, by chance, they located the man in the water

“I saw that they had thrown a couple life rings with buoys on them, with lights on them, so I proceeded to those and there was no body, so we looked around the area and kept looking and finally, we found the guy,” Moulton said.

The man was rushed to the hospital after the crew performed CPR on the individual and helped get him back to shore.

Moulton, who’s crew is now back in Scarborough, Maine, said he was just thankful his team could lend a hand.

“I’d help anybody – I don’t care who it is, you know?” Moulton said.

Authorities said the recovered man was taken to Mass General Hospital for further evaluation. The USCG said how he had fallen off of the oil tanker remained under investigation.

