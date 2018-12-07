Fishing quotas for cod, haddock to get a boost next year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Commercial fishermen will be able to catch a little bit more cod and haddock off New England next year.

Fishermen seek the valuable groundfish species and others off the East Coast, with most coming to land in New England states. The New England Fishery Management Council has approved new catch limits for several species for the fishing year that begins May 1.

The largest catch limit will be for Georges Bank haddock. It’ll increase by almost 20 percent to more than 117 million pounds (53 million kilograms).

The limit for Georges Bank cod will grow by almost a third to about 3.4 million pounds (1.5 million kilograms). The cod stock off New England remains a subject of concern.

Some other species, including yellowtail flounder, will see a decrease in catch limit.

