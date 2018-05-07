‘Fist Bump Kid’ celebrates 5 years of being cancer-free

(WHDH) — A young Bruins fan known as the “Fist Bump Kid” took to Twitter Monday to celebrate five years of being cancer-free.

Liam Fitzgerald, an 11-year-old Bruins superfan who gained notoriety in 2014 when a video of him fist-bumping Bruins players as they left the ice went viral, posted a photo to Twitter of him holding a sign that reads: “I kicked cancer’s butt!”

The text attached to the post read, “5 years CANCER FREE! #yayme”

As of noontime Monday, the little boy’s celebratory message had been retweeted more than 160 times and had thousands of likes.

The Northborough boy has been one of the Bruins’ most famous fans, often appearing in photos with players. He even took his fist bumps to Gillette Stadium to greet New England Patriots players last year.

Fitzgerald was disappointed by the end of the Bruins season on Sunday but showed his trademark sportsmanship, congratulating the Lightning on the victory.

