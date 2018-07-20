‘Fist Bump Kid’ Liam Fitzgerald signs contract with WPI basketball team

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The “Fist Bump Kid” became a member of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s men’s basketball team Thursday.

Liam Fitzgerald, 12, signed a contract to be a player-coach for the Engineers during a basketball camp on the WPI campus.

“I expect him to be at practice and not only participating in things but also ordering the players around because he’s a pretty tough kid,” coach Chris Bartley said.

Fitzgerald was born with Down Syndrome and later diagnosed with leukemia. He’s now been cancer free for five years.

He gained notoriety in 2014 when a video of him fist-bumping Bruins players as they left the ice went viral.

