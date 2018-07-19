‘Fist Bump Kid’ Liam Fitzgerald signs contract with WPI basketball team

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Liam Fitzgerald, known as the “fist bump kid,” became a member of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s men’s basketball team Thursday.

Fitzgerald, 12, was born with Down Syndrome and later diagnosed with leukemia.

He’s now been cancer free for five years.

Thursday, at a basketball camp on the WPI campus, Fitzgerald signed a contract to be a player-coach for the Engineers.

He gained notoriety in 2014 when a video of him fist-bumping Bruins players as they left the ice went viral.

