FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg is among the communities that could see close to a foot of snow during Friday’s winter storm.

Snow began falling during the morning hours and is expected to continue falling into the evening.

Fitchburg is currently under a winter weather advisory, along with the majority of Massachusetts.

Crews could be seen plowing the snow-covered roadways.

The public is urged to stay off the roads if possible as the storm creates dangerous driving conditions.

