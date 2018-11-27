WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A train derailment on the Fitchburg Line Tuesday morning caused commuter headaches for the hundreds of passengers on board, as well as long delays for several subsequent trains.

One wheel on train 404 slipped off the track near Waverly Station around 8 a.m., a spokesperson for Keolis said.

About 800 passengers on board were transferred to two additional trains around 9:15 a.m.

Keolis says an initial investigation suggested that a mechanical issue contributed to the derailment.

No injuries were reported.

This incident led to additional train delays on the Fitchburg Line until about 12:30 p.m.

Fitchburg Line Update: Normal service is resuming with some residual delays due to an earlier train derailment near Waverley Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 27, 2018

Fitchburg Line Update: Passengers of Train 404 (6:20 am from Wachusett) are currently transferring to the extra train set for continued inbound service to Boston. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 27, 2018

The Fitchburg Line is experiencing delays due to a stopped train near Waverly Station. Individual alerts will be sent for impacted trains. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 27, 2018