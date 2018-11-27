WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A train derailment on the Fitchburg Line Tuesday morning caused commuter headaches for the hundreds of passengers on board, as well as long delays for several subsequent trains.
One wheel on train 404 slipped off the track near Waverly Station around 8 a.m., a spokesperson for Keolis said.
About 800 passengers on board were transferred to two additional trains around 9:15 a.m.
Keolis says an initial investigation suggested that a mechanical issue contributed to the derailment.
No injuries were reported.
This incident led to additional train delays on the Fitchburg Line until about 12:30 p.m.