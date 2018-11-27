BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line is experiencing delays after a train’s wheel appeared to have come off the track in Waltham.
MBTA officials say the train stopped near Waverly Station around 8:15 a.m.
Pictures sent to 7News showed one of train 404’s wheels off the track.
Passengers deboarded and got onto an extra train around 9:15 a.m., MBTA officials wrote on Twitter.
This is impacting additional trains on the Fitchburg Line.
