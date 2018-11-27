BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line is experiencing delays after a train’s wheel appeared to have come off the track in Waltham.

MBTA officials say the train stopped near Waverly Station around 8:15 a.m.

Pictures sent to 7News showed one of train 404’s wheels off the track.

Passengers deboarded and got onto an extra train around 9:15 a.m., MBTA officials wrote on Twitter.

This is impacting additional trains on the Fitchburg Line.

Fitchburg Line Update: Passengers of Train 404 (6:20 am from Wachusett) are currently transferring to the extra train set for continued inbound service to Boston. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 27, 2018

The Fitchburg Line is experiencing delays due to a stopped train near Waverly Station. Individual alerts will be sent for impacted trains. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 27, 2018