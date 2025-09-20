FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Fitchburg closed its doors to students out of an abundance of caution after an unexpected visitor made quite the mess — and its entrance was caught on camera.

A smelly skunk found its way through an open door overnight at McKay Elementary School and made itself right at home, doing what skunks are known to do.

“A skunk came in our school and did his business around,” one student said. “I was very surprised but I was sad though because I wanted to go to school but couldn’t.”

Fitchburg Public Schools decided to close the school Friday so a professional team could clean and handle the smell.

Windows could still be seen open with fans blowing on Friday evening.

The cleaning crew is expected to be there for the rest of the weekend in the hopes of reopening on Monday.

Animal Control handled the unwelcome visitor and officials hope students will get a fresh-smelling start next week.

