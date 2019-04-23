Fitchburg elementary school on lockdown after person shot during home invasion

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Fitchburg is on lockdown after one person was shot during a home invasion on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A search for suspects is underway in the area of Chester Street, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Fitchburg Public Schools say Reingold Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a result of the police activity in the area.

No additional information was available.

Searching for suspects after a Fitchburg home invasion…one person was shot #7news pic.twitter.com/Mqnlt7y8Qy — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 23, 2019

