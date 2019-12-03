Fitchburg gets more snow on top of a foot it already received

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A major storm that’s packing a one-two punch across the Bay State has dumped more snow in Fitchburg, which already received a foot on Monday.

Residents woke up to a few more inches of snow on Tuesday morning, meaning they’ll have to break out the shovels once again.

The snowy, windy and icy conditions are creating slick roads throughout the city.

Plow trucks could be seen trying to keep up with the fast-falling snow.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)