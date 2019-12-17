Fitchburg getting more snow weeks after storm dumped about 24 inches

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg residents are getting ready to break out their shovels once again as flakes began to fall early Tuesday morning.

The city in northern Worcester County received about 24 inches of snow during a major storm at the beginning of December but much of it had begun to melt.

The community will get a fresh four to six inches of snow during Tuesday’s storm.

Plow trucks could be seen salting the roads overnight but roads are still expected to be slick during the morning commute.

Fitchburg Public Schools announced that they are closed for the day.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)