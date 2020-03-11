Fitchburg man arrested after search warrant uncovers illegal assault rifle

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fitchburg man is facing weapons charges after police say they found a loaded SKS assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine while executing a search warrant at his home Monday night.

Members of the State Police Gang Unit and Fitchburg police executed a search warrant at a second-floor apartment on Green Street around 8 p.m. and arrested Lawrence H. Scott without incident after officers seized the rifle containing 21 .762 rounds of ammunition, an additional loose .762 round, and a plastic bag containing two .40-caliber rounds and 18 9mm rounds, according to state police.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Fitchburg District Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and improper storage of a firearm.

