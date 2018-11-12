Fitchburg man arrested on weapons charges after loaded handgun found during traffic stop in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg man was arrested Monday morning on weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop in Leominster, police say.

Officers monitoring traffic about 8:52 a.m. in the area of North Main Street stopped a 2007 Toyota Yaris as it entered Route 2 eastbound for motor vehicle violations, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

As a result of an investigation, the driver, Michael Magee, 65, of Maynard, was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, and a passenger, after first providing a false name, was soon identified as Shavar Bellamy, 32, of Fitchburg and was in possession of a loaded Colt .380 pistol, police say.

Bellamy was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a permit, and possession of a firearm without a license, and Magee was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle, and uninsured motor vehicle, according to police.

They will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)