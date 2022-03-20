A family with ties to Massachusetts is asking for help from the U.S. government, saying they can’t leave the Ukraine because a newborn baby doesn’t have a passport.

Before Russia invaded, Fitchburg physician William Hubbard went to Ukraine to help his pregnant daughter, Aislinn, who was studying ballet. Aislinn gave birth to her son Seraphim, but then the fighting began, and as they tried to cross the border to Slovakia, Ukranian officials stopped them because Seraphim didn’t have a birth certificate.

“They automatically assumed it was some sort of child trafficking,” William Hubbard said.

William Hubbard said he arranged a DNA test to prove Seraphim was Aislinn’s child, but it made no difference. Officials told them they could cross the border if they left Seraphim behind.

“That’s not happening,” Aislinn said.

The family was held for six days with others who had documentation problems before they were allowed to go to a hotel and plan to meet with a lawyer. But they were told it could take two to six months to get a hearing, and they’re hoping for intervention from the State Department.

“We’re on our own,” William Hubbard said.

People looking to help the Hubbards can donate to a GoFundMe.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)