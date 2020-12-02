Fitchburg man gets 13 years for role in drug ring

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who according to authorities ran a drug distribution ring with his father in Fitchburg has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Authorities started investigating Anthony Baez in September 2018 after a fatal fentanyl overdose in the city, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for Boston, Andrew Lelling.

The investigation found that Baez led the organization along with his father, prosecutors said.

The trafficking ring distributed a fentanyl and heroin mixture, cocaine and crack cocaine to others in the Fitchburg area, some of whom resold all or a portion of those drugs to their own customers, authorities said.

Baez, 32, pleaded guilty to several drug distribution charges in July and was sentenced Tuesday to the prison term and five years or probation.

Baez was one of 18 people indicted in connection with the ring. He is the first defendant in the case to be sentenced. His father has pleaded not guilty.

