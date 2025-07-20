FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Paul Corcoran of Fitchburg is the winner of two $1 million prizes on separate Powerball tickets he purchased in Massachusetts for the multi-state game’s Wednesday, July 9 drawing that featured a $217.1 million jackpot.

He won the two prizes after the first five numbers on his tickets matched those selected in the drawing. He claimed his two $1 million prizes (before taxes) Friday, July 11 at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.

Corcoran noted that he initially bought a ticket for seven Powerball drawings and mistakenly thought the final drawing on that ticket had already occurred, leading him to purchase another multi-draw ticket that also included the July 9 drawing. Corcoran said these wins feel good, and that he does not have any plans for his winnings yet.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at Market Basket located at 130 Water St. in Fitchburg.

The second winning ticket was bought at Country Farms located at 689 North Main St. in Leominster. Each store will receive a $10,000 bonus for their sale of these winning tickets.

