FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are searching for a woman and her five children.

Ruth Encarnacion and her children — Alexander, 10, Alexandro, 9, Alonzo, 5, Abigail, 4, and Adonis, 9 months — have been reported missing, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Encarnacion and her kids are believed to be accompanied by Isael Rivera, police said. Police have obtained warrants for five counts of custodial kidnapping of a minor by a relative against Encarnacion and Rivera.

According to police, the two adults and five children are traveling in a black 2018 Infiniti QX60, which has the Massachusetts license plate 5GCX18.

Fitchburg police have also not identified when Ruth and her children were last seen.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

