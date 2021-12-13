FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) -

Fitchburg school officials are investigating after discovering an Instagram account that refers to Black students in the district as slaves.

Students told school officials over the weekend that an Instagram page titled “fhsslaves” showed photos of Black Fitchburg High School students, according to a letter from the school’s principal. Students said the account was private and was quickly deleted, and officials said they reported the account to Instagram.

“This site is not only one that is wrong and divisive, but also potentially a hate crime and illegal,” the principal wrote in a letter to parents.

Police are investigating, and students say they’re upset by the account.

“Some students are very uncomfortable now because its weird to take pictures of people, post it saying stuff about them. It’s definitely very uncomfortable for all of us,” said student Gabriel Luciano.

“It’s kind of embarrassing for us because we’re better than this,” said student Derrick Thomas.

