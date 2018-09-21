Fitchburg parents indicted in ‘blunt force’ death of 6-year-old daughter

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg couple has been indicted in connection with the “blunt force” trauma death of their six-year-old daughter after she was found unresponsive in their home in April, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced Friday.

Shana Pedroso, 38, was indicted for murder and her husband, Marvin Brito, 38, was indicted for manslaughter.

They will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

Authorities determined that the girl died of blunt force injuries and that the manner of death was a homicide, according to Early’s office.

The girl was found unresponsive by officers responding to a home at 139 Stoneybrook Road on April 10, police said. She was taken to UMass-Memorial-HealthAlliance in Leominster, where she was pronounced dead.

Her 9-year-old brother, who was also home at the time, was also taken to the hospital with several injuries.

Pedroso and Brito were initially arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on several assault and abuse charges. They were indicted in August on charges related to the boy’s injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

