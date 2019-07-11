Fitchburg police investigate 2 shootings minutes apart

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred about 25 minutes apart.

The first shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. Thursday on Blossom Street. The second took place about a mile away on Goddard Street.

It is unclear if these incidents are related.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department Detective Bureau at 978-345-9650.

