Fitchburg police investigating 2 shootings minutes apart from each other

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred less than a half hour apart from each other on Thursday night.

Officers investigating a report of a shooting in the area of lower Blossom Street around 9 p.m. received a second report of a shooting about 25 minutes later over a mile away on Goddard Street, police said.

Authorities added that it is unknown if these incidents are related.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to to call the Fitchburg Police Department Detective Bureau at 978-345-9650.

