Fitchburg police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after body found in car

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a person who was found dead inside of a car on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive person inside a motor vehicle in the area of Drake Road around 12:50 p.m. found a deceased individual inside, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

“Upon arrival, it was evident that the person located inside the vehicle was deceased,” the department said in a press release.

Fitchburg police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

