FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg have located a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kayla Ramos was reported missing after running away from her Mechanic Street home on Sunday around 12 p.m., according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

There was no immediate word on Ramos’ condition.

No additional information was available.

