Fitchburg police looking for missing woman

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Sonya Zangarine, 31, was last seen Jan. 4 in the Northampton area, according to Fitchburg police.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 132 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be operating a white 2015 Jeep Patriot with a Massachusetts veteran’s plate that reads: VT39115.

Anyone with information on Zangarine is urged to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 978-345-4355.

