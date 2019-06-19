Fitchburg police release surveillance video of break-in suspect carrying fishing pole

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are looking to identify a man they say broke into a home while carrying a fishing pole Tuesday afternoon.

The department released surveillance video Wednesday that shows the suspect making his way through the home around 3 p.m., stealing small electronics and hundreds of dollars in cash while the owners were at work.

“He took his time,” Codyer said. “Over 10 to 12 minutes or so, you know, just getting all of our stuff going through all of our bedroom and our living room.”

The concerned homeowner said the man stole more than just objects. He took the sense of security he and his fiance normally feel inside the home.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before. This is pretty shocking to have like someone break into your house,” he said. “That is why we are pretty much rattled you know what I mean? Someone going into your space you know, you don’t imagine this ever happening.”

Codyer said he knows the suspect will be caught, and when he is, Codyer said he has plenty of evidence against him.

“He should just give himself up because at this point they’re going to end up finding who he is,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fitchburg police.

