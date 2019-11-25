Fitchburg police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl.

Kayla Ramos was last seen at her Mechanic Street home on Sunday around 12 p.m., according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Ramos is described 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, long black pants, and a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 978-345-9650.

