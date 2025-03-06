FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are searching for a woman and her five children.

Ruth Encarnacion and her children — Alexander, 10, Alexandro, 9, Alonzo, 5, Abigail, 4, and Adonis, 9 months — have been reported missing, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The family is believed to be traveling in a black 2018 Infiniti QX60, which has the Massachusetts license plate 5GCX18.

Encarnacion and her kids are believed to be accompanied by Isael Rivera, police said. The children share a last name with Rivera.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355.

