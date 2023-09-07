FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are turning to the public for help as they search for a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night in front of 7 Westminster St.

The vehicle being sought is a silver four-door sedan with significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355.

