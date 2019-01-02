Fitchburg police seek help in search for missing boy

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing boy.

Miguel Adrian Torres, 15, was reported missing on New Year’s Day, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Torres was last seen leaving his home on New Year’s Eve. He was said to be wearing a black jacket, jeans and carrying a black backpack.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts is asked to contact the contact police at 978-345-4355.

