Fitchburg police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg are turning to the public for help locating a missing teenage girl.

Jaeda Gariepy-Dargin, 15, was last seen leaving her home around midnight on Monday, according to police.

She is described as being white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say Gariepy-Dargin was last seen wearing Nike sweatpants and possibly a black coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 978-345-4355.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)