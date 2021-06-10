FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were taken to the hospital after a porch collapsed in Fitchburg on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported porch collapse in the area of Maverick St. around 12:30 p.m. found two men suffering from injuries after falling when the porch collapse, authorities said.

The men were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation by a building inspector.

