FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg Public Schools have postponed hybrid learning following a COVID-19 outbreak at a local church.

Hybrid learning was slated to begin on Nov. 2 but it has since been pushed back to Nov. 9, Superintendent Robert Jokela wrote in a letter to the community.

Classes will stay remote with the same teacher assignments.

Children who are already receiving in-person services will continue to do so unless otherwise notified.

Friday will now be a full day of school.

This comes after Public Health Director Stephen D. Curry reported 28 confirmed cases linked to Crossroads Church services.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)