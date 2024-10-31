FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - High school students in Fitchburg are returning to class one day after a classmate was stabbed at school.

Police arrested a Goodrich Academy student for the stabbing Wednesday.

At around 1:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at the school, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. When they arrived, they found a student with non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

The stabbed student was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, officials said. A 15-year-old classmate was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Goodrich Academy was placed on lockdown while police responded.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)