Fitchburg schools on lockdown after person shot during home invasion

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary and middle school in Fitchburg are on lockdown after one person was shot during a home invasion on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A search for suspects is underway in the area of Chester Street, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. They could be traveling in a black pickup truck with Pennsylvania license plates.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. They are said to be in stable condition.

Fitchburg Public Schools say Reingold Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a result of the police activity in the area. Memorial Middle School has gone into an informal lockdown.

Investigators are scouring the neighborhood with K9 teams. Chester Street has been roped off with crime scene tape.

It appears the victim was targeted by the suspects, according to police.

No additional information was available.

Searching for suspects after a Fitchburg home invasion…one person was shot #7news pic.twitter.com/Mqnlt7y8Qy — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 23, 2019

