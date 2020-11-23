Fitchburg State University football player fatally shot at party in Oklahoma

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Fitchburg State University football player was fatally shot at a party in Oklahoma on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at an Airbnb in Tulsa shortly before 10 p.m. learned Desmond Clayton had been shot multiple times while at a party that was attended by about 25 people, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Clayton was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the university confirmed that Clayton was a freshman and a member of the football team.

“Our campus community mourns the untimely passing of Desmond Clayton,” Matthew J. Bruun, director of public relations at Fitchburg State University, said in a statement. “We have been in touch with Desmond’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time, and we ask our entire community to keep his family and friends in their thoughts.”

Football coach Scott Sperone described Clayton as a “confident, outgoing” player with a big personality that “would light up any room.”

The Falcons opted to cancel their 2020-2021 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Counseling services staff have since made available to help students as they process Clayton’s death.

Tulsa police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)