Fitchburg woman allegedly breaks phone in half after being caught with cocaine

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman is facing drug dealing charges after state police say she snapped her cellphone in half after she was caught with cocaine on Friday.

State troopers patrolling in Fitchburg on Columbus Street at 8:45 p.m. saw a green Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows pull into a gas station, according to state police.

Troopers issued the driver a citation for illegally tinted windows.

Neither the driver or the passenger provided consistent information to police and appeared to not know each other, troopers said, and the passenger was allegedly not wearing a seat belt.

During a search, police say they found two bags of cocaine and two cellphones, one of which the passenger had broken in half.

Jennifer Cruz, 27, was charged with trafficking a Class B substance and tampering with evidence.

She was held on $15,000 cash bail pending her arraignment Monday in Fitchburg District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)