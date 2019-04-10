Fitchburg woman facing trafficking charges after 300 grams of fentanyl, heroin seized in bust

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman is facing drug trafficking charges after officials say a gang unit seized more than 300 grams of fentanyl and heroin during a bust on Tuesday afternoon.

Rosemary Delossantos, 29, was arrested in a parking lot on Whalon Street after a narcotics detection K9 team executed a search warrant at her Depot Street apartment, according to Massachusetts State Police.

During the sweep, officials say state police K9 Drago uncovered heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and several OxyContin pills scattered throughout the apartment.

Delossantos is charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of OxyContin with intent to distribute.

It’s not clear when Delossantos will be called to court.

