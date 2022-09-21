BOSTON (WHDH) - At least five climate protesters were arrested after blocking traffic in Boston on the ramp from Leverett Circle to Route 93.

A large group that marched through the city is called the Extinction Rebellion, and they carried a banner down Congress Street that said “Envision a better world” as they protested inaction on climate change.

Protesters danced and chanted as they made their way down the street.

“This is very important… for future generations,” said spokesperson Susan LeMont. “I’m in my 60s, and I even worry I’m not gonna make it to 70, I think it’s that big a crisis.”

Another group protesting near South Station marched down Summer Street toward the Seaport. Facing arrest near South Station, they began heading toward Post Office Square. One person was arrested in that area.

Part of the Seaport was closed to traffic Wednesday morning near Atlantic Avenue, as was the Leverett Connector and part of Summer Street. At first, traffic impacts were no more than 10 to 15 minutes, but the impact has since worsened.

Protesters said they see these disruptive tactics as the best way to get people to pay attention to the climate crisis.

These protests could have traffic impacts throughout the city.

State Police tweeted that they are monitoring the situation.

One lane on summer at is closed. Traffic is able to get by but I would still give yourself an extra 10 mins just in case. Earlier protests on leverett conn. Traffic recovered well. @7News https://t.co/DfLtCC92jn — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) September 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)