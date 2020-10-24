Five coronavirus-related deaths, over 30 positive cases reported at Chelmsford nursing home

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Chelmsford has left five people dead and more than 30 testing positive for the virus.

The Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently reported the five coronavirus-related deaths to state health officials. More than 30 people at the home have also tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began in late December.

In a statement the home said in part, “it has proved impossible to keep this rapidly spreading and highly contagious virus out of this center.”

“During recent routine Covid-19 surveillance testing conducted in late September – it was indicated that several residents had tested positive for Covid-19. This center has been working closely with the State Department of Public Heath, The Chelmsford Board of Health and has been receiving support from infection control specialists to bring this current virus cluster under control in the center. We are following all State and CDC guidelines to try to protect our residents and staff,” the statement said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)